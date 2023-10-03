AN EMERGENCY traffic restriction is set to be put in place on a road in York later this week.
City of York Council said there will be restrictions in York Road in Elvington at the junctions with Dauby Lane and Wheldrake Lane.
They will be in place between 7pm tomorrow (October 4) and 3am on Thursday (October 5).
Highway resurfacing work is due to be carried out in the area.
