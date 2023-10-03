Patrick King, of Osler Street, Birmingham, failed to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on March 27 2023.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "He is facing charges of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Scarborough between August 31 2017 and January 27 2018.

"West Midlands Police has been assisting in the search for King who has continued to evade arrest."

If you have any information regarding King’s whereabouts, make a report to North Yorkshire Police on 101, option four and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230054575 when providing details.