North Yorkshire Police officers have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a theft from a car in Elston Avenue in Selby.

A police spokesperson said: "It happened on Saturday September 9 at around 1.15pm, when two satellite navigation devices were removed from a car.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image, as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email thomas.longhorn@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 754 LONGHORN.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230170755 when passing on information.