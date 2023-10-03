A THIEF struck as a car was broken into in a town near York - and a CCTV appeal has been launched.
North Yorkshire Police officers have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a theft from a car in Elston Avenue in Selby.
A police spokesperson said: "It happened on Saturday September 9 at around 1.15pm, when two satellite navigation devices were removed from a car.
"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image, as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."
Anyone with any information is asked to email thomas.longhorn@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 754 LONGHORN.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12230170755 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article