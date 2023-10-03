The raid happened at the One Stop shop in Dodsworth Avenue in York.

Three people were arrested in connection with the incident, North Yorkshire Police said.

The incident happened at around 8.40pm on Friday, September 29.

No weapons were seen or used in the offence, police added.

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are asked to contact police on 101 and select option four.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12230185005 when providing details.