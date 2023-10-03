North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following the collision at the junction of Towthorpe Road and Strensall Road in Strensall.

It happened at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, September 27 and involved grey Kia Ceed and black Yamaha motorcycle.

A police spokesperson said: "The rider of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he was treated for his injuries. The driver of the Kia is working with police to assist with their inquiries."

The stretch of road was closed for several hours as officers investigated the scene.

The police spokesperson added: "Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"Officers are also appealing for anyone that may have any dashcam footage of the incident."

If you can help, please email gareth.skelton@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 518 Skelton.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230183674