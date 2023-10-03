Police are searching for Astell Bradley, 41, who was last seen at 5.30pm on Monday (October 2) in the Acomb area, on the cricket club side of the footpath on Thanet Road. She was described as looking confused.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are concerned for her welfare as her disappearance is out of character."

She was wearing a navy blue raincoat with a hood up, navy shorts and a small black Adidas back pack.

She has dyed red hair, often travels on public transport and has lost weight since this photo was taken, police said.

If you think you may have seen Astell, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 101 and speak to our Force Control Room.

Please quote reference 12230186883.