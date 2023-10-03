A MISSING York woman has been found by police officers.
North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal to the public in the search for a missing 41-year-old from the city earlier today (October 3).
But officers have confirmed the woman has now been found.
"Thank you for sharing our appeal," a spokesperson said.
