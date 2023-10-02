North Yorkshire Police today released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident at Morrisons supermarket in Malton.

The force said three men entered the store at around 12.02pm on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Two shopping trollies were filled with over £1,500 worth of spirits and were taken from the store, with no offer of payment being made, police said.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images, as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230177342 when passing on information.