The rider, 21, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following the incident at around 6.30pm on Sunday, October 1.

North Yorkshire Police said the motorcyclist, riding a red Honda CBR600 motorcycle, was travelling south along the B1257 between Chop Gate and Fangdale Beck, in the direction of Helmsley, when he collided with a wall.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses.

A police spokesperson said: "The motorcyclist was airlifted to James Cook Hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

"Officers are appealing to any drivers who were in the area at the time, who may have witnessed the bike as it travelled, or saw the collision itself, to get in touch.

"They’d particularly like to speak to anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage of the bike prior to the incident, or the incident itself."

Anyone who could help the investigation is asked to email Jonathan.Hutchinson@northyorkshire.police.uk or dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Traffic Constable Jon Hutchinson. Please quote reference 12230186279.