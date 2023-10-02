Three men were seen to enter the store at around 12.02pm on Tuesday, September 12.

Two shopping trollies were filled with bottles of spirits and were taken from the store, with no offer of payment being made.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the men in the images, as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230177342 when passing on information