Andrew Pericleous, better known as ‘Mr Chippy,’ is the new chairman of its Hospitality Forum.

He replaces Philip Bolson, owner of consultancy firm Mr B’s, who was its inaugural leader following the creation of the forum early last year.

Mr Pericleous, who is also director of Loopy Scoops ice-cream parlour, has enjoyed a stellar career in the hospitality sector, having served as managing director of A&R Enterprises as well as general catering manager of Milburn’s Restaurants, the latter of which saw him providing catering and banqueting services to York Minster and St William’s College.

Mr Pericleous said: “It is a great honour to take up this role. Hospitality is the life blood of North Yorkshire and a significant employer in the region. Since the Hospitality Forum was launched, we have been taken aback by the huge levels of interest it has generated.

“We have a number of high-profile engagements and announcements in store so watch this space.”

The forum is the first of its kind to have been organised by any Chamber of Commerce in the country. Established to champion the industry, it aims to both give a voice to the sector and ensure that it is heard regionally, nationally and internationally.

Sarah Czarnecki, president of York & North Yorkshire Chamber, said: “We are delighted to welcome Andy onboard. As someone who has been involved in hospitality in North Yorkshire all his life and who continues to work in the sector on the ground, he is ideal to head up the forum.

“His drive and passion make Andy the perfect choice for the role of Chair. Also, his role as Ambassador for York Lord Mayor’s fund will prove to be a positive force to compliment his appointment.”

Hospitality accounts for some 50,000 roles across North Yorkshire and is a cornerstone of the region’s economy whose impact runs far and wide in terms of its supply chain benefits, employment impact and supporting services.

However, the sector say it is currently experiencing unprecedented challenges following the pandemic, with rising costs, recruitment and retention issues, access to finance and inconsistent demand all making life very difficult.