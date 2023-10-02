The UK’s leading producer of Wagyu beef, Warrendale Wagyu, at Warter, just outside Pocklington, has revealed its latest product, Wagyu Sausages.

The new addition to its range will launch in 200 Waitrose stores this Wednesday (4th October) in what is thought to be the only Wagyu beef sausage in major supermarkets.

The gourmet sausage launch follows six months of rigorous product development to introduce a beef sausage with the best taste and texture possible.

The new sausages are available in Original and Horseradish, made of 90% and 86% premium British Wagyu Beef. They are both gluten and dairy free.

Warrendale Wagyu was founded in 2017 and works in partnership with a 750-strong collective of farmers to rear herds of a Wagyu cross dairy cattle breed known as F1 Wagyu.

In addition to Waitrose, Warrendale also supplies premium restaurants including Hakkasan of Mayfair, London, and the Ivy Asia chain, as well as online to meat lovers across Britain.

During 2019, the farm also operated th Wagyu Bar and Grill in Low Petergate, York.

Tom Richardson, Managing Director of Warrendale Wagyu said: “At Warrendale, we’re passionate about Wagyu and want to find new ways for people to enjoy it. We’re very proud of the new Wagyu Sausage. Care has been taken at every step to make sure the taste, texture and traceability are the best they can be.”

John Topham, Chef at the Alice Hawthorn gastropub at Nun Monkton, near York, said: “I’m a big fan of the new Warrendale Wagyu sausage. It’s an elegant sausage with a rich, smooth and beefy taste. The perfect choice for a toad-in-the-hole with beer caramelised onion gravy.”

Krystina Houghton, sausage buyer at Waitrose, said: "We're really excited to be adding these British wagyu sausages into our range. Not only are they packed full of incredible umami flavours, but they are made with British beef so it’s fantastic to see more support for our farmers.

“The sausages will be perfect for those looking to add something delicious to their Bonfire Night get-togethers at home and will make a great addition to warming meals during the winter months."

Another York area business has also launched wagyu meat products recently.

City entrepreneur Charlie Simpson-Daniel of the Heroes Journey group of companies has wagyu burgers sold under the I Vow to Thee My Country and stocked by Iceland.

His wagyu steaks are available in Aldi under the Land of the Samurai brand, adding to its promotional sales of wagyu burgers to ASDA and Morrisons.

Warrendale’s Wagyu Sausages, Original and Horseradish, will be sold exclusively in Waitrose stores, Waitrose online and at www.warrendale-wagyu.co.uk.

The RRP is £5.99 for a 400g pack of six, with an introductory offer of 25% off from Wednesday October 4.