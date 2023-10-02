Contractors will set up in York Station car park this week. But before the main work starts on Monday October 16, residents and businesses are invited to a drop-in to find out more about the project on Thursday October 12 between 4pm and 6pm at York Railway Institute (RI) gym in Queen Street.

The project will provide an improved transport interchange and public spaces around the station. The full scheme is valued at over £25 million.

Councillor Pete Kilbane, deputy leader of City of York Council and executive member for transport and the economy said: “This is another step forward for the project which will create a fitting gateway to our historic railway station.

“The project will deliver significant transport improvements as well as welcoming public spaces that will bring major economic and social benefits, alongside the development of York Central.

“We are working closely with our partners to keep people informed and also to minimise disruption. I hope people can attend the first drop-in session with the contractor and project team to find out more.”

Earlier this month, John Sisk & Son (Sisk) were announced as main contractor for the first phase of the York Station Gateway works worth £7.8 million. This includes removal of Queen Street bridge, realignment of Queen Street, creation of the new Station Square, improvements to the cycle and pedestrian routes and an enhanced interchange for buses.

What the approach to York Station will look like after the works (Image: Supplied)

As of yesterday (October 2) Sisk will be in the long stay car park, which remains open although some sections have closed with fewer spaces available, installing fencing and relocating ANPR barriers.

Kevin Wilcock, project manager for John Sisk & Son, said: “The York Station Gateway project is vital for the benefits it will bring long-term to transport around the station, and the spaces that will be created for the community. This will help to improve the area in the vicinity of the iconic York Railway Station and the city walls.

“We are working with local residents to minimise disruption to locals, businesses, and the travelling public. Our team look forward to discussing more about the project with the local community during our first drop-in session.”

More activity will begin on Monday October 16 with the section of Queen Street that runs down to York RI gym, where the road will be closed for up to six weeks to enable work to start to demolish the footbridge to the York RI building.

Businesses, including the York RI, will remain open throughout and accessible via a diversion through the LNER station long stay car park entrance.

The road is expected to reopen by November 24. Residents of Queen Street and neighbouring businesses have been contacted directly with further information.

The scheme is being delivered in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) and Network Rail.