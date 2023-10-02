The tree, which was said to be 40ft high, is believed to have come down on Thursday morning and was dragged away.

Qualified tree surgeon and arboriculturalist Paul Lawrence, who had sprinkled his grandfather’s ashes at the base of the tree, said he was in shock when he saw what had happened.

Mr Lawrence, 51, believes the yew tree was more than 1,000 years old which would make it older than the Battle of Hastings in 1066.

The yew tree, right, pictured in the summer from a pathway (Image: Supplied)

He said: “I first saw it yesterday morning when walking the dog. The tree means a lot to me, my grandad’s ashes were sprinkled there. I have a personal connection to the tree.

“I was in complete and utter disbelief. The farmer has been doing work around the fields and cut back overgrown trees which I know needs to be done.

“I think it happened on Thursday. I was extremely emotional, I was very angry too.”

The tree is still in the field near Uckham Lane, Battle, a mile from Senlac Hill which is the generally accepted location of the famous battle, but is lying on its side about 100 yards away.

The yew tree before she was felled (Image: Supplied)

It comes after national outrage at the felling of Sycamore Gap tree near Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland on Wednesday.

Mr Lawrence said: “The yew is in line with some oaks which are in the 700 year old age range. I know there was an ancient hedge row there.

“This is an ancient marker of an old woodland, this keeps happening and no one seems to do anything.

“I tried contacting Rother District Council and tree officer but they do not seem interested.

“I would like this to raise awareness of how many of these ancient trees are being lost. They are being lost by the swing of a digger’s arm.

The area where the tree stood (Image: Supplied)

“To me they are as important as any ancient monuments. There has to be a protection put in place.

"Yews are quite a remarkable and ancient tree in their own right. A lot of church sites are built where yew trees pre-dates them.

"I wouldn't make a fuss if it wasn't a yew because another tree of that size would probably have ten years to live. Yew trees live much longer."

Rother District Council said it would not comment as the tree is on private land.