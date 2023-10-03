York Barbican has achieved further industry recognition in the latest venue listings from global outlet Pollstar magazine. The live entertainment venue in the city has been listed as the number one theatre in England and number three in the United Kingdom.

Rankings are collated based on up-to-date industry data, including ticket sales and revenue from November 2022 to August 2023. Following this week’s news, York Barbican continues to put York on the map, competing with major and longstanding venues all over the UK.

Sam Ryder, general manager of York Barbican said: "I’m elated to see we have ranked so highly with Pollstar. Our success is a result of listening to our customers who have been telling us they want to see the big names in York, and we have gone a long way in achieving that along with bringing new, fresh events such as Bongo’s Bingo, Jo Whiley and World Seniors Darts. 2024 is already a packed year and we can’t wait to continue the success of the venue and deliver our most exciting programme so far.”

York Barbican will see a jam-packed end to 2023 with major shows coming to the venue including The Waterboys, Sarah Millican, Jools Holland, Gabrielle, Jimmy Carr, James Martin, Beverley Knight, Scouting For Girls, UK Snooker Championships, Sophie Ellis-Bexter and more.