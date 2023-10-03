On Thursday (September 28) North Yorkshire Police confirmed that the body of Leah Bedford had been found in the River Ouse near Terry Avenue.

The 16-year-old from Acomb had been missing since Wednesday, September 20. CCTV footage showed her standing at the edge of the river near Lendal Bridge on the same day.

Leah’s aunties Jane Reynolds and Mandy Shepherdson, speaking to The Press, have paid tribute to their niece.

“She was a very bright, bubbly girl,” said Mandy. “She had a lot of friends.”

“She was strong willed and friendly,” added Jane. “She was loved by so many.”

Leah Bedford (Image: Newsquest)

Floral tributes have been left outside Leah’s home in Acomb, where she lived all her life.

Mandy explained how the former York High School student enjoyed crafts when she was younger and as she got older liked make-up, music and spending time with her friends and family.

Jane spoke of Leah’s love of different music. When with friends, Leah listened to modern chart music, but with her family she would listen to everything from UB40 to 1960s rock and roll – something the youngster listened to with her nana before she passed away.

Floral tributes outside Leah's home in Acomb (Image: Newsquest)

Leah experienced grief during her life. She lost her mum at a young age, her nana, and recently a close friend in a car accident.

Following Leah's death, a candle-lit tribute was organised for her at The Gateway Centre in Acomb on Friday (September 29).

Almost 300 candles were lit on the day.

“It was a really nice and quiet place to just reflect,” said Jane.

A ceremony took place on the day where a statement from Leah’s family was read out, urging people to be aware of the dangers of rivers.

“As a family we cannot stress enough the dangers of these waters,” the statement said.

“We are begging everyone to please stay safe and stay away from the riverbanks.”

The family gave thanks to everyone that has supported them following Leah’s death.

An inquest is due to take place to establish how Leah died.

The family are yet to release Leah's funeral details.

Leah leaves behind her dad, Paul Bedford; sister, Leonie Stevenson; and brother, Leon Scaife.

Jane has started a Change.org petition to install CCTV cameras along riverbanks after Leah’s death. The petition is named ‘Make it law to install CCTV all the way down the river banks’ and can be found on the Change.org website here.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by John Main who is raising money towards Leah’s funeral by running the Yorkshire 10 Mile Race. The fund is named ‘Leah Bedford’ and can be found at: www.gofundme.com/f/leah-bedford