The 100-year-old steam locomotive - which is owned by NRM - was involved in a ‘shunting incident’ at Aviemore Railway Station, near Inverness, on Friday (September 29).

Two people were treated in hospital ‘as a precaution’ and an investigation was launched after emergency services went to the scene.

The NRM said it would release further updates about the Flying Scotsman's operating calendar - it is due to return to York October half-term - once investigations are complete.

An NRM spokesperson said: “Following the shunting incident involving Flying Scotsman and the Royal Scotsman train carriages at Strathspey Railway on Friday, September 29, immediate action was taken by teams on the ground to alert the emergency services and prepare for a full investigation of the incident.

“Standard procedures are being followed to assess what happened during the incident and inspections are taking place by an independent investigator on behalf of Strathspey Railway, and the NRM’s collections and rail operations teams.

“In addition, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has been notified.



“The museum’s aim is to understand what happened and to determine if there is any damage to Flying Scotsman as its owner.

“We will make further announcements about Flying Scotsman’s operating calendar and future dates, once investigations are complete.

“The National Railway Museum wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene on Friday for their prompt response and to the staff and crew of the Strathspey Railway and the Royal Scotsman train."

A statement from the Belmond and Strathspey Railway about the incident on Friday evening said: “A shunting incident occurred when the Flying Scotsman locomotive was being coupled with Belmond’s Royal Scotsman train carriages, which were stationary on heritage railway line, Strathspey Railway."

A spokesperson for the Rail Accident Investigation Branch said: “The RAIB is aware of the accident at Aviemore that occurred last week.

“We are reviewing available evidence and deciding what further action to take.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police inquiries have concluded following a low-speed train collision at Aviemore railway station on September 29.

“There was no criminality and the matter has been referred to the Rail Accident Investigation Branch.”

Flying Scotsman entered service on February 24, 1923 and a programme of events including journeys up and down the country were scheduled to continue this month.