Police found the first fly tipping on Ox Moor Lane in Cattal near the River Nidd in January. It consisted of broken or dismantled furniture, dining chairs, black leather sofas, plasterboard and other household waste. They alerted North Yorkshire County Council.

On the same day, the council's street cleaning team were on Spring Lane, Hutton Wandesley between Askham Richard and Long Marston dealing with the second dump which consisted of plasterboard and broken wood.

Council officers found documents at both fly tips that enabled them to track down Nicholson.

The builder had given the rubbish to a scrapman he didn’t name who had offered to remove it for £170. The waste came from a property in Wetherby he had been employed to clear and renovate.

Nicholson, 32, formerly of Riccall, and now of Lyneburn Cottage Caravan Site in Northumberland, pleaded guilty to failing to dispose of his business waste appropriately because he didn’t ensure that the person he sold it to had the correct waste carrier’s or scrap metal collector’s licence and he didn’t obtain a waste transfer document.

York magistrates fined him £461 and ordered him to pay a £184 statutory surcharge and £850 prosecution costs.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Greg White, said: “This prosecution is another example of how our environmental protection and street cleansing teams are taking a strong stance against fly-tipping.

“They work tirelessly to prosecute those who dump waste illegally, which is not only a blight on our beautiful countryside but poses a potential health risk to the public.

“This case should be a lesson to all businesses that they must ensure whoever they give their waste to is authorised to accept it, be that an authorised site or a waste carrier who should have an upper tier waste carriers licence issued by the Environment Agency. “They must also obtain documentation detailing what waste has been transferred, to whom and when, and this documentation, known as a waste transfer notey, must be kept for two years.

“If these checks are not carried out, they are risking the waste being fly-tipped and them being prosecuted.”

Anybody who witnesses fly-tipped waste or is offered waste or scrap collection services from unlicensed individuals is encouraged to report the case on North Yorkshire Council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/environment-and-neighbourhoods/fly-tipping.