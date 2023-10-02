North Yorkshire Police officers said concerns are growing for the safety of 27-year-old Josh McKenna from Harrogate, who has been reported missing from home.

He was last seen leaving the Prince of Wales pub in Starbeck High Street at 11.30pm on Friday September 29.

A police spokesperson said: "Although he did make a telephone call on Saturday morning and spoke to a colleague at around midday, Josh failed to turn up for work on Saturday afternoon which is out of character.

"His concerned family reported him missing on Sunday afternoon and police enquiries and searches have been ongoing in and around the Harrogate area in the effort to find Josh.

"He usually travels using public transport or by walking as he does not drive. British Transport Police, bus and taxi operators and neighbouring forces are assisting North Yorkshire Police in case he has headed away from Harrogate.

"Josh is described as white, brown hair, 5ft 8in tall with a stocky build. It is not yet known what clothing he was wearing when last seen."

If you have seen Josh or know where he is, call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999, quoting reference number 12230186192.