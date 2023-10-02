A MISSING North Yorkshire man has been found by police officers.
North Yorkshire Police officers issued an appeal to the public during the search for a missing 27-year-old man from Harrogate yesterday (October 2).
But officers have now confirmed he has been found.
"Thank you for sharing our appeal," a spokesperson said.
