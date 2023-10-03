Annika Dowson, from Helmsley, is supporting the event which will be held during Baby Loss Awareness Week, which runs from October 9-15.

Ribbon Run is a sponsored 5km run, walk or jog that is raising funds for Sands, the UK’s leading pregnancy and baby loss charity that works to save babies’ lives and support bereaved families.

Annika, who is a Ribbon Run Champion has organised a run on Saturday, October14 at Duncombe Park, Helmsley.

She said: “The loss of a baby or pregnancy is heart-breaking, and this is happening to families across the UK every day. During Baby Loss Awareness Week, This year Sands asked for ‘Champions’ to organise events within their community. Although I am not a runner, there was just something about this event that said ‘this is for you’

The awareness week is such an important week of the year to me, sometimes I can really feel judged and alone if I try and speak of my daughter Gypsy, who was born sleeping on October 30, 2008.

"Although the taboo on child-loss has changed somewhat in what I’ve experienced in 15 years, this week particularly seems more accepting and less lonely.

2In 2018 I stepped away from 8 years of Fundraising in my daughters memory due to my own grief, I am now in a place where I feel I can support and raise awareness once more

I wanted to organise a Ribbon Run to remember Gypsy and all the babies lost, whether recently or long ago.

“I hope that as many people as possible in Helmsley, Ryedale, Scarborough & York will join me in my Ribbon Run to help raise awareness and break the silence surrounding baby and pregnancy loss, which is impacting so many people in our community, I hope it starts conversations.

“All money raised from the Ribbon Run will go to Sands, so they can continue to support families and reduce baby deaths, by investing in research and championing better maternity care.”

To sign up contact Annika at annikadowson@gmail.com or you could turn up on the day. The run starts at 10.30am, parking is available.

Find out more about taking part in Ribbon Run and see all the runs taking place in your local area at https://www.sands.org.uk/ribbon-run

Sands supports and promotes research to better understand the causes of baby deaths and save babies’ lives. The charity also raises awareness of baby loss and works with governments, key influencers and other stakeholders to make reducing the number of babies dying a priority nationally and locally.

Anyone who needs the support of Sands can find more information on their website www.sands.org.uk