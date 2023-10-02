North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about a BMW that is believed to have caused damage to two parked cars in Vernon Road, just off the Valley Road roundabout in Scarborough.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The incident happened around 7pm on Friday September 29, when a dark coloured BMW car was reported to have collided with a blue Vauxhall Mokka, which then collided with a grey Ford Mondeo.

"The driver of the BMW did not stop and report any damage caused.

"North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses, or the driver of the BMW to contact them to establish the circumstances around the incident."

If you can assist officer enquiries, please email james.moody@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 1199 Moody.

You can report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230184961 when passing on any information.