High pressure over the Continent is forecast to bring balmy air from the Canaries across the UK on southerly winds.

BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, says tomorrow and Wednesday will see some sunshine in York with temperatures in the mid teens.

But they are set to begin soaring later in the week, rising to 19C by Friday.

And forecasters are predicting a maximum of 23C - or 73F- on Saturday, amid long sunny periods and a gentle breeze. London will be even warmer, with 25C forecast for Saturday.

Sunday will be almost as nice in York, with 22C forecast and lots more sunshine.

The first few days of next week are expected to see further sunshine at times in York, with temperatures in the high teens before showers eventually break out by the Thursday.