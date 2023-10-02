They were among five people appearing before York Crown Court on charges relating to cocaine, Ecstasy and cannabis.

Sian Rose, 37, and Lilly-Ann Rose, 18, both of Constantine Avenue, Tang Hall, and Jay Baxter, 21, of Lime Tree Avenue, New Earswick, all denied conspiracy to supply Ecstasy, conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply a form of cannabis and conspiracy to produce a form of cannabis. Their trial will be held on September 16 next year.

They were released on bail with conditions that they live at their home addresses and co-operate with their lawyers in the preparation of their defences.

Alexander Payne, 19, of Overdale Road, Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to the same three conspiracy to supply charges and denied the charge of conspiracy to produce a form of cannabis and a charge of possessing Ecstasy with intent and his case was adjourned. He was released on bail.

All the offences are alleged to have occurred between January 1, 2020, and December 1, 2020. The charge of possession of Ecstasy with intent to supply is alleged to have occurred in November 2020.

Joseph Gilchrist, 20, of Malmesbury Park Place, Bournemouth, did not enter a plea. He is charged with failure to provide the PIN to a mobile phone when ordered to do so by the police. His case was adjourned until November 20 when he will be expected to enter a plea. He was released on bail.