Northern has partnered with engineers and experts to trial what they are calling ‘rail head treatment technology’ this autumn. It is attached to the undercarriage of passenger trains and the firm said it could save the rail industry millions of pounds every year.

The technology – called Water-Trak - is based on the discovery that leaf-coated rails only become slippery if damp, noting that trains still stop safely in heavy rain. Water-Trak creates rainy-day conditions on the rail surface by spraying a small amount of water from the train onto the track when a slippery rail is detected. This cleans the rail and makes the conditions better for braking.

Rob Cummings, seasonal performance improvement manager at Northern, said: “We’re pleased to be working with Water-Trak to try and provide a better, more reliable service in tricky autumn conditions.

“This is the next stage of this trial that we hope will take us closer to our goal.”

Five Northern trains fitted with Water-Trak will be operating this autumn on routes between Liverpool, Wigan and Manchester as well as between Leeds, Harrogate and York. The trials with Northern are being run thanks to funding from Network Rail’s Performance Innovation Fund.