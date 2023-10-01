Les Dennis has become the first celebrity to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing in the second week of the BBC show.

The dancing competition saw all 15 celebrities and their dance partners return to the dancefloor for the first week of eliminations.

Performing the Samba to Rock The Boat by Hues Corporation, Les found himself in the dance-off alongside his Strictly professional partner Nancy Xu.

The couple went head-to-head with radio presenter Nikita Kanda and her dance partner Gorka Marquez with their Charleston to Single Ladies by Beyonce.

Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez were also in the dance-off. (Image: BBC/Guy Levy)

Les Dennis first celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

On Striclty's Saturday’s live show, Les and Nancy scored 15 of 40 placing them at the bottom of the leaderboard.

The pair's dance saw Les fly down from the ceiling on a giant sparkly anchor before the pair danced across the floor as the legendary broadcaster showed off his Samba moves.

Looking like he was enjoying himself, judges were kind to Les, as Shirley Ballas shared: “10 for entertainment, foot faults galore but attractive to watch, work on quality of movement but you give it 1000%."

Les Dennis has been eliminated from Strictly. (Image: BBC/Guy Levy)

Nikita and Gorka scored 18 for their dance that Judge Craig Revel Horwood called “heavy-footed, no swivel whatsoever, no basics, limp, lame, lacklustre.”

Whilst fellow judges said that Nikita was a lot more confirmed than the week prior, as Shirley said: “You were terrified last week but 1000% better, fantastic coordination but swivels were missing and get more quality below the knee”.

When it came to the dance-off four out of four judges chose to save Nikita, sadly meaning that Les and Nancy would be the first to leave the dancefloor.

Who is left on Strictly Come Dancing?





Following Les’s exit, the 14 remaining celebrities will take the dancefloor next week.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, October 7 at 6.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.