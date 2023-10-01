Police are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the B1257 between Helmsley and Chop Gate.
The road is currently closed at Low Thornhill and is expected to be for some time.
Motorists who are travelling between Helmsley and Stokesley should find an alternative route.
