At around 6.30pm on Sunday 1 October the motorcyclist was riding a red Honda CBR600 motorcycle and was travelling south along the B1257 between Chop Gate and Fangdale Beck, in the direction of Helmsley, when he collided with a wall.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to James Cook Hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Officers are appealing to any drivers who were in the area at the time, who may have witnessed the bike as it travelled, or saw the collision itself, to get in touch.

They’d particularly like to speak to anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage of the bike prior to the incident, or the incident itself.

Anyone who could help the investigation is asked to email Jonathan.Hutchinson@northyorkshire.police.uk or dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Traffic Constable Jon Hutchinson. Please quote reference 12230186279.