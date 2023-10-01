Police are appealing for witnesses to a single vehicle collision on the B1257 which has left a 21-year-old motorcyclist with serious injuries.
At around 6.30pm on Sunday 1 October the motorcyclist was riding a red Honda CBR600 motorcycle and was travelling south along the B1257 between Chop Gate and Fangdale Beck, in the direction of Helmsley, when he collided with a wall.
The motorcyclist was airlifted to James Cook Hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
Officers are appealing to any drivers who were in the area at the time, who may have witnessed the bike as it travelled, or saw the collision itself, to get in touch.
They’d particularly like to speak to anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage of the bike prior to the incident, or the incident itself.
Anyone who could help the investigation is asked to email Jonathan.Hutchinson@northyorkshire.police.uk or dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Traffic Constable Jon Hutchinson. Please quote reference 12230186279.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here