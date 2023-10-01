EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a serious crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say the A1257 between Helmsley and Chop Gate is closed at Low Thornhill - and is expected to remain closed for 'some time'.
"Motorists travelling between Helmsley and Stokesley should find an alternative route," a police spokesperson said.
We will bring you more when we have it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here