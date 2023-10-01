Emergency rescue teams were called to Beggarmans Road, at the village of Gayle near Hawes, at just after 12.30pm today.

"Crews from Hawes and Sedburgh (Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service) assisted a female out of a river after she had slipped approximately 30 foot down the embankment with her dog," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

"The female and dog were both uninjured. Crews used water rescue equipment and ropes to assist the female to safety."