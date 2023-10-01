A woman and her dog were both miraculously unhurt after slipping 30 feet down an embankment into a river in the Yorkshire Dales.
Emergency rescue teams were called to Beggarmans Road, at the village of Gayle near Hawes, at just after 12.30pm today.
"Crews from Hawes and Sedburgh (Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service) assisted a female out of a river after she had slipped approximately 30 foot down the embankment with her dog," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
"The female and dog were both uninjured. Crews used water rescue equipment and ropes to assist the female to safety."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article