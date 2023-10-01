Firefighters are tackling a barn fire at a village near York.
Crews from Harrogate and Wetherby are attempting to control the blaze in the straw-filled barn at Park Lane, Spofforth.
They were called to the scene at just before 2pm today.
"This incident is currently ongoing," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
