The air ambulance was called when a teenaged girl was trapped in her car following a crash near Boroughbridge.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Skelton Road at 11.07 this morning.
When fire crews from Boroughbridge and Ripon arrived on the scene they found that a Peugeot 206 had left the road and crashed. No other car was involved.
"Crews used a reciprocating saw to gain access to the vehicle via the windscreen, and release one female aged approximately 17 from the vehicle," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
"The female was uninjured and left in the care of the air ambulance service."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article