Emergency services were called to the scene on Skelton Road at 11.07 this morning.

When fire crews from Boroughbridge and Ripon arrived on the scene they found that a Peugeot 206 had left the road and crashed. No other car was involved.

"Crews used a reciprocating saw to gain access to the vehicle via the windscreen, and release one female aged approximately 17 from the vehicle," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

"The female was uninjured and left in the care of the air ambulance service."