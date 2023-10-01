The club confirmed that it had 'completed the transfer of its shareholding' in a statement this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the club said: "The sale has been completed after several months of discussion between the parties and the necessary consent has been approved by the Supporters’ Trust.

"The club board are confident that the sale is in the best interests of the football club and our supporters.

"The SMC’s ticketing, stewarding and facilities management operations will continue to be run by the SMC and the club will continue to work with all partners to help deliver an improved service to our fans."

The club said it would 'issue a more detailed statement to help clarify the different lines of communication for supporters' following further stakeholder meetings.