THE A1(M) northbound near Boroughbridge was closed for well over an hour earlier today after a collision left one car overturned and lying on its roof.
An eyewitness told The Press that the ‘nasty smash’ between J48 and 49 involved a Hyundai i10 which had ‘barrel rolled’ and come to rest on its roof.
The car was ‘extensively damaged’, the eyewitness said.
“The road was completely closed for more than an hour,” he told the Press.
“I went past about half an hour ago (at about 2pm). (It) looked bad. An Audi was also involved and there was someone on the side of the road with a lot of dogs.”
The accident happened at about 12.30. At one point, National Highways:Yorkshire was reporting four mile tailbacks, with diversions in place.
The Press understands that the overturned car has now been moved to the hard shoulder and the road is fully open again.
But National Highways: Yorkshire warns there are still long tailbacks. Motorists should 'allow time for delays to ease', it says.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article