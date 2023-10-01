An eyewitness told The Press that the ‘nasty smash’ between J48 and 49 involved a Hyundai i10 which had ‘barrel rolled’ and come to rest on its roof.

The car was ‘extensively damaged’, the eyewitness said.

“The road was completely closed for more than an hour,” he told the Press.

“I went past about half an hour ago (at about 2pm). (It) looked bad. An Audi was also involved and there was someone on the side of the road with a lot of dogs.”

The accident happened at about 12.30. At one point, National Highways:Yorkshire was reporting four mile tailbacks, with diversions in place.

The Press understands that the overturned car has now been moved to the hard shoulder and the road is fully open again.

But National Highways: Yorkshire warns there are still long tailbacks. Motorists should 'allow time for delays to ease', it says.