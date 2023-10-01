Newsquest will not reveal the details of which two celebrities found themselves in the bottom two since these results have not been verified and so as not to spoil the programme.

The Strictly leaderboard after Saturday's show was headed up by Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin, who scored 36 out of 40 for their Quickstep routine.

That put them on a combined week one and two total of 65 out of 80, as the scores from the first week carried over.

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice were in second spot, whilst Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola had got into third.

A number of couples were closely matched meaning that a few could have ended up in the dance-off on Sunday's results show.

Strictly fans react to 'leak' of first elimination

As the results show for Strictly Come Dancing is filmed on the same night as the rest of the show, but broadcast a day later it allows people who are in the crowd for filming to know who is eliminated ahead of time.

The outcome of the first dance-off was revealed online this morning, and those reacting said it was the right choice.

One person posted: "I feel immensely sorry for this celeb’s professional partner but it’s the right decision."

Another put: "There’s a shock no one saw coming" whilst another shared: "Right choice. Always feel bad for the 1st one though".

One person wasn't too sympathetic about this celebrity being knocked out, saying: "I'm sure this celeb is laughing all the way to the bank though, they can't ever have expected to be in longer than a month at most."

There appeared to be no controversy at all to the outcome with another adding: "Not watched it all yet but, based on week 1, this seems entirely the right decision."

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results will air at 7.15pm on BBC One on Sunday, October 1