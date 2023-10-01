FIRE crews rushed to Harrogate District Hospital earlier today after a fire broke out in the hospital kitchen.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the fire had only been small, and was quickly put out. No-one was hurt.
"An officer remains on scene to work with Harrogate District Hospital," the spokesperson said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here