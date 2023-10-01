A FIRE alarm rang at a York property for SIX HOURS - and even the fire service couldn't turn it off.
Firefighters were called out to an address in Dringhouses at 11.22pm last night.
There was no sign of a fire - but neighbours told them the alarm had been ringing constantly for six hours.
Even the fire servcice, however, wasn't able to switch it off.
"Crews gave advice to neighbours and the alarm was left sounding as access couldn’t be gained," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
