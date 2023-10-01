The iconic locomotive – which has been making tours around the country as part of its centenary celebrations - was involved in a slow speed ‘shunting incident’ with another heritage train at Aviemore railway station in the Cairngorms at 7.10pm on Friday.

Police said a man and a woman were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness as a precaution. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

The world-famous steam locomotive was scheduled to be running trips this weekend on the Strathspey Railway, a heritage line which takes visitors on steam trains in northern Scotland.

But in an update Strathspey confirmed it will not haul any trains this weekend as it is ‘awaiting inspection on Monday’.

Flying Scotsman after it was involved in a slow speed crash with another heritage train hours before visitors were due to board it. (Image: @gilderoylochart)

Flying Scotsman – which first entered service on February 24, 1923, when it set off on its first journey from the sheds at Doncaster Works – is owned by the National Railway Museum in York.

Between 2006 and 2016, it underwent a £4.2 million restoration. But it has been making a programme of tours around the country this year organised by the NRM as part of its centenary celebrations.

It is due to return to York for the October half term, when it is scheduled to go on display on the historic turntable in the NRM’s Great Hall from October 21 to November 5.

The NRM has said it is hoping that the locomotive will be able to return to York as scheduled. “But it is still too early to speculate,” a spokesperson said.

The shunt occurred as Flying Scotsman was being coupled with carriages from another heritage train, Royal Scotsman.

The Royal Scotsman carriages are being assessed over the weekend.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent eight appliances to the scene following the incident in the Highlands on Friday.

Police said inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

ScotRail services were suspended for a time on Friday while emergency services dealt with the incident on the private line near the mainline, however, they later resumed.