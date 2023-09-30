FIREFIGHTERS released a young deer which had got its leg trapped in a fence at a North Yorkshire beauty spot while trying to jump after its mum.
Fire crews from Northallerton were called to Jerry Carr Bank at Ampleforth just before 2pm this afternoon after the RSPCA was alerted by two walkers.
A spoksperson for North Yorshire Fire and Rescue said the young deer had been attempting to jump a fence after its mum when it got one of its legs trapped.
"Following excellent directions from the walkers who had moved off, the crew were able to find the young deer and release it," the spokesperson said.
The young deer was reunited with its mum, who had 'stayed close by throughout'.
