A 75-year-old man with suspected spinal injuries had to be freed from his car before being taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collison at Brayton near Selby this morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the collisioon, at Barff Lane, Brayton, at 7.37am this morning.

"Fire crews from Selby extricated one 75-year-old male with suspected spinal injuries by releasing ... seats," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

"(The) casualty (was) transported to hospital by ambulance."