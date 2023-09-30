A 75-year-old man with suspected spinal injuries had to be freed from his car before being taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collison at Brayton near Selby this morning.
Firefighters were called to the scene of the collisioon, at Barff Lane, Brayton, at 7.37am this morning.
"Fire crews from Selby extricated one 75-year-old male with suspected spinal injuries by releasing ... seats," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
"(The) casualty (was) transported to hospital by ambulance."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article