The crash happened at Aviemore Railway Station, in the Scottish Cairngorms, as the locomotive was being coupled to carriages from another heritage train, Royal Scotsman, at just after 7pm last night.

The station is home to Strathspey Railway, a heritage line which takes visitors on steam trains in northern Scotland.

As reported earlier, two people – one passenger and one crew member - were taken to hospital but later released. Other casualties were treated at the scene.

The Press understands that the shunt happened a few hours before a number of visitors were due to board the train.

A spokesperson for Belmond, which owns Royal Scotsman, said a ‘full investigation’ was under way.

“Engineers are on site to conduct detailed damage assessments,” the spokesperson said.

Flying Scotsman, which is owned by the National Railway Museum and, between 2006 and 2016, underwent a £4.2 million restoration, has been making tours around the country as part of its centenary celebrations.

But it is due to be displayed at the National Railway Museum in York this October half term, between October 21and November 5.

A spokesperson for the National Railway Museum said today that very little was still known about whether any damage had been caused to the famous locomotive.

“We arte hoping it will be able to return to York – but it is still too early to speculate,” the spokesperson said.

The locomotive is due to go on ‘static display’ on the historic turntable in the National Railway Museum’s Great Hall, where visitors will be able to see the locomotive in all its glory with a 360-degree view.