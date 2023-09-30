MORE than 2,700 homes in and around the villages of Barlby, Hemingbrough and Cliffe Common are without power this afternoon following an 'unexpected problem' with cables and equipement.

Northern Powergrid admits it is dealing with a 'major power cut' in the area, but says it is working to restore power supplies as early as posible.

It says it hopes to have the power back on by 4.15pm.

In a message to affected househilders, the company says: "We are facing a major power cut in this area. We are working towards restoring it as early as possible.

"The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area.

"If you need to report an emergency, please call 105."

You can find the latest updates on restoring power here