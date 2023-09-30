In future, the York Archaeological Trust will be known simply as York Archaeology.

The organisation has been using the name for the last couple of years for its commercial archaeology work.

But this year, to mark its 50th anniversary, it will adopt the York Archaeology name for all areas of its work - including museums, attractions and community projects.

Chief executive David Jennings said: “50 years ago, we were established as an archaeological exploration unit, and it wasn’t until the Coppergate Dig that we started to fully appreciate the public interest in our work.

The Coppergate Dig (Image: Stock)

"We pioneered new ways of engaging with our new audience with the creation of JORVIK Viking Centre – an attraction that interpreted the archaeology we uncovered.

"In the last 40 years, we increased the number of attractions we run, and acquired archaeological organisations like Trent & Peak Archaeology in Nottingham and ArcHeritage in Sheffield.

Inside the Jorvik Viking Centre (Image: Supplied)

“However, now we’ve come back full circle, with a vision to pioneer new ways for people to enjoy and benefit from archaeology, whether that is through Archaeology on Prescription which uses real excavations to support mental health and combat social isolation, or in new archaeology-based attractions.

“We want our clients to understand the breadth of the work that we do, to help the wider population to discover, explore and experience their local archaeology.”

A brand new website has been created - at yorkarchaeology.co.uk - to help visitors easily navigate their way through the areas of York Archaeology’s work: commercial archaeology, attractions, learning, community, research and touring exhibitions.

Chair of Trustees, Professor Tony Robards said: “We’re very excited to have marked such a significant milestone – 50 years of operation – and still have an incredibly clear vision for where we want to be in the next 50.

“We are confident that our new York Archaeology brand will become synonymous with the quality, experience and ambition that has brought us this far.”

York Archaeology runs Jorvik, but also several other attractions in York, including Barley Hall, Dig at the former St Saviours Church, and the City Walls Experience at Micklegate Bar.

It also runs commercial archaeological digs around the country; community digs in York and elsewhere; and educational events and activities.

Artist's impression showing what the proposed Eboracum Roman museum might have looked like (Image: Planning documents/ supplied)

The charity worked closely with developers Rougier Street Developments Ltd on plans for a new, underground Roman museum - Eboracum - in Rougier Street as part of a multi-million pound development that would also have seen an 88-room aparthotel, 153 new apartments and new office space to be built.

Eboracum was billed as a Roman version of Jorvik.

But the proposals stalled after the entire development site was put on the market earlier this year.