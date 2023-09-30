The major supermarket is adding air fryer cooking instructions to some of its product packaging from Monday, October 2.

The change aims to help customers take advantage of the latest energy-saving cooking trend, the retail giant has explained.

Four lines of new Own Brand chilled potato products and three new Tesco Own Brand Frozen Breaded Chicken items will have labels which feature an air fry symbol as part of the back-of-pack cooking instructions.

The announcement marks the start of a major rollout over the coming months, which will see air fryer cooking instructions on the back of more products including from frozen chips and potato products to burgers and BBQ products.

The change is also set to be rolled out to frozen bakery items, chilled bacon, sausages, chicken and salmon, chilled prepared produce as well as frozen and chilled party food.

Tesco to roll out air fryer cooking instructions across own brand products

From October 2, customers will see the air fryer instructions on the following Tesco Own Brand products:

Maris Piper Chips with a salt & pepper seasoning

Skinny Fries

BBQ Sweet Potato Wedges

Hasselback Potatoes with a Garlic and Parsley Butter

Salt and Chilli Chicken Strips

Southern Fried Chicken Strips

Breaded Chicken Strips

The decision follows Utilita's research from 2022 that found air fryers are one of the cheapest cooking appliances to use in the home.

The appliance also uses far less oil than traditional deep fat fryers or frying pans which helps make them a healthier option for consumers.

For inspiration on other delicious things to make in your air fryer, customers can visit Tesco’s Real Food page.

Breige Donaghy, Tesco’s Director of Product Innovation, said: “We know our customers are enjoying experimenting with their air fryers for family favourites and new recipes.

“Putting specific air fryer cooking instructions on packaging will help them to get the best results, which is why we’re rolling this out across more than 100 Own Brand products.

“ There’s also fun and exciting recipes to try on our Real Food page.”