According to research from pregnancy and parenting destination, BabyCentre, Harry is now just the 23rd most popular boys name in Britain, despite previously being ranked 13th.

While Meghan, and the alternative spelling of Megan, have also dropped in popularity.

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding former This Morning presenting duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield also seems to have damaged the popularity of their names.

Both names have now fallen out of the top 100 names in Britain, after Phillip quit the ITV show earlier this year.

BabyCentre said: “Despite ranking highly in the charts in previous years, Holly has plummeted down in registrations, waving goodbye to its all too familiar place in the top 100.

“Philip has also dropped in popularity outside of the top 100, along with Phil, which only had 1 registration this year so far.

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also made their mark in the media, following the release of their explosive and somewhat controversial documentary and Harry’s memoir Spare.

“Crashing down from 13th place to number 23, the previously popular name Harry seems to have had a negative reception from parents this year.

“Meghan and alternate spelling Megan have also dropped in registrations.”

Top baby names of 2023 so far

These are the top 20 boys names of 2023 so far:

Muhammad Noah Theo Leo Oliver Arthur Jack Freddie George Luca Henry Ethan Oscar Jude Alfie Archie Jacob Liam Charlie Thomas

While these are the top 20 girls names of 2023 so far

Lily Sophia Olivia Amelia Freya Aria Ava Isabella Isla Mila Grace Layla Maryam Willow Elsie Ivy Ella Evelyn Evie Mia

BabyCentre said: “For the boys, Muhammed remains a consistent favourite amongst parents, and shows no signs of falling from first place position. Non-movers Noah, Theo, Leo and Oliver also refused to budge, hanging on tightly to their second, third, fourth and fifth position.

“Arthur, on the other hand, leapt up 5 places, knocking last year’s popular choice, Jack, down to 7th place.

“Though still high in popularity, George and Luca have fallen down two places, landing at numbers 9 and 10. Could dark horse Freddie, climbing up 2 places to number 8, prove that slow and steady might just win the race?

“In the girls’ chart, Lily has taken the crown, jumping up one place and knocking Sophia down from first place position. Names ending in A have by no means fallen out of popularity though, as Amelia, Freya and Aria steadily rise two places, landing in at 4th, 5th and 6th position.

“Elsewhere in the charts, Isla fell five places to number 9. Ivy followed suit, tumbling down six places to number 16. This made way for a hot new entry to the top 10, Mila, which soared up an impressive 31 places, landing in at 10th place.”