A MAN was rushed to hospital after being cut free from the wreckage of his car following a two-vehicle crash at Skipton.
He was trapped inside his vehicle following the collision at 5.17pm on Friday.
Fire crews used cutting equipment to remove the door and roof.
They then worked with paramedics to release the man, who was taken to hospital by ambulance.
