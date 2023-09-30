FIREFIGHTERS were called out in the early hours after a heater caught fire at a business in Peasholme Green.
Reports of the fire came in at 1.25am this morning.
"Crews from York and Huntington attended a commercial building following a report of a fire inside," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
"On arrival, crew confirmed a small fire had occurred within a heater on the ground floor. The fire was out on arrival."
