To start with I’m not very tech-savvy and I also don’t like the idea of filming other people going about their business. Cameras in cars and on bike helmets - to me it smacked of going out looking for trouble.

But many people I knew had them and said they wouldn’t be without them.

A survey carried out last year by Which? Found that more than one on four motorists use them, with 72 per cent of them believing that all drivers should get one. But, even with the many idiots who cross my path on the roads, I didn’t want one.

Now, I feel differently.

On May 10, in the morning rush hour, I was queuing in the middle lane at a roundabout. My car was stationary when it suddenly rocked violently from side to side. I thought a bomb had gone off somewhere.

A large white SUV appeared, being driven at speed alongside my vehicle. It careered past and sped off without stopping. I knew it had hit me. Although shocked I had the wherewithal to recite the registration number and immediately jot it down.

I got out of my car, saw the damage to my VW Polo, which was dented in several places and smeared with white paint from the other car, and approached the driver behind. She saw the whole thing and said she would willingly provide a witness statement.

I rang the police, who traced the registration to an NHS foundation trust. It was one of their lease cars. The registration - which I know I got right - perfectly matched the vehicle description, a white Jaguar I-Pace. My witness had noted the description and model.

I asked the officer if the police could follow up the hit-and-run incident and inspect the other car but that, apparently, only takes place if there’s an injury.

“Did you have dash cam footage?” he asked.

It didn’t seem to matter: with my details and a witness, my insurers were confident that it would be a cut-and-dried case with the other party at fault. They didn’t charge me excess for that reason. But - and this came as a great shock - the driver denied it.

Months later, pictures were sent to my insurer of an undamaged car. Sadly, despite repeated requests from me, at no time did my insurer send anyone to look at the offending vehicle.

It was my word against theirs. I was prepared to go to court, and it looked as though it would, but in the end it didn’t. So an incident that was not my fault involving a car two people clearly identified, will be recorded as being my fault. As a result my insurance premiums will rocket.

Had I owned a dash cam it would have been a different story. I’d have been able to prove straight away that they were guilty and saved myself a lot of stress.

In Devon and Cornwall police appealed for dash cam footage showing illegal driving. In August alone they received 747 submissions from the public and as a result, 246 notices of intended prosecution and 172 police warnings have been issued to offenders.

Police forces across the UK use dash cam footage to help in pleas for witnesses. This can provide valuable information in court cases that would otherwise be left to testimony and conjecture.

“You need to get one as soon as possible,” my friend Gavin told me, opening his car door to show me his. “You need to protect yourself.”

He’s right. Thankfully nobody was injured in my incident, but the failure of the driver to own up left me furious.

It’s a poor reflection on society that we need to take these measures and record the behaviour of others. But sadly we do.