EMERGENCY crews have been called in to reports of a man left dangling head first after a fall from a loft hatch in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 12.22pm today (September 29) to Harrogate  after reports of a man stuck after falling out of a loft.

A service spokesman said: "The crew from Harrogate assisted a man who had fallen head first out of a loft hatch and become trapped by the ladders leaving him dangling head first.

"Crew used small tools to free the man and bring him back down to the landing safely."